Hrithik Roshan the bollywood hero who is also one of the most handsome men in the world is undoubtedly a fitness icon. This is no exaggeration but look at his physique in his debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which is released in year 2000 and the latest 2019 Bollywood movie WAR. It has been 19 years and the actor looks fit than ever at the age of 45. His physique, energy, strength and flexibility all these are not easy to achieve. Many would want to know what eats and what are his exercises, so here is Hrithik’s fitness and diet routine that you can check out.

Hrithik Roshan Diet

Hrithik Roshan likes to eat small meals at regular intervals as this helps in keeping metabolism active and fast. To get desired proteins to support his muscular body he eats chicken , fish, egg whites and drinks protein shakes. For Carbs he prefers to eat brown rice, oats, sweet potato and pasta. To fulfill fiber content requirement he like to eat fresh spinach, broccoli and sprouts. Hrithik makes sure that his daily meals consist steamed vegetables, broccoli in particular.





Hrithik keeps a gap of minimum two hours between each meal and he eats only after 45 minutes later after workout. Even though this is his food routine he cheats on his diet as well and his likes to eat chocolate.

Hrithik Roshan Fitness Routine

Hrithik is so dedicated about his fitness and tries not to miss hitting a gym. He changes his workout plan according to the movie role in which he is going to act. But he does basic cardio and strength training as a routine. The actor also involves in regular sports and adventure sports. He is often seen holidaying with his kids and doing exercises.



