Bollywood popular actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her old throwback picture on Instagram. In that picture shared by Sara Ali Khan she looks fat and cute also. She is with her loving mom in that old picture.

Both Sara and Amrita wore a black dress in the throwback picture. This old picture is taken before Sara’s bollywood entry. Sharing the old picture on Instagram she wrote “Throwback to when I couldn’t be thrown #beautyinblack.”





Her rumored boyfriend Kartik Aryan who is also acting with her in Love Aaj Kal commented “This girl looks like Sara Ali.”





Sara Ali Khan fans shocked to see the throwback picture and praised her for the efforts she put for weight loss transformation.





Before entering into bollywood films she weighed above 90 kgs. Sara debut film is Kedarnath with Sushanth Singh Rajput. In interview BBC she revealed about her Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD) condition.





“I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional,” she added.





She further said, “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life.”





Her words and the throwback picture show us how much effort she might have put for her weight loss transformation.