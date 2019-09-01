Do you hit gym or go to a park or a running track to achieve weight

loss

? That is good for your health but sometimes when you get bored of these routine activities, you stop doing them and will start gaining weight or lose your fitness. At these times you can switch your interest towards tennis. Tennis is one of the physically demanding sport that helps you in weight

loss

, tone your body and keeps you active through out the day. Playing singles or doubles does not matter as long as you are competitive on the tennis court.

How many calories do you burn playing tennis ?

A person weighing about 70 kg can burn roughly 415 calories playing singles tennis and 290 calories while playing doubles for an hour. If you are around 85 kgs, playing 1 hour singles tennis match can help you shed 524 calories and 365 calories for a doubles match.

What is Cardio Tennis?

Cardio Tennis is latest fitness trend that combines a range of cardio workouts and tennis. It focuses primarily on short rotations of high intensity workouts with drills like running, music movements and aerobic shots.

Extra benefits of playing Tennis?

You can play tennis all year around in the outdoor or indoor courts. Other benefits of playing tennis are it increases your stamina, coordination, bone density, muscle and body flexibility.





As tennis is a high intensity sport, you need to eat good amounts of healthy food to gain the energy that is required to play.