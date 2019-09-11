Pilates Keeps Deeepika Padukone Young And Beautiful

Deepika Padukone is now 33 and it does not mean that she has to slow down. The bollywood actress is also fitness buff who follows a fitness routine to keep herself strong, fit and beautiful. She prefers pilates exercise for a perfect toned body. The trending latest exercise pilates is favourite of many bollywood actress , actors, models and fitness fans.





The bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone has become fond of pilates and recent viral social media video will convince us to believe that it is true.

Yasmin Karachiwala the famous bollywood fitness trainer recently shared Deepika Padukone pilates video where we can see the bollywood beauty is flexing her core muscles and spine on a pilates machine.





Yasmin Karachiwala captioned the video "You are as young as your spine is flexible..... Joseph Pilates #MondayMotivation: Deepika Padukone Advanced Bridging on the #Cadillac effortlessly. Seeing her spine move, I say she'll be young forever!!! Don't you agree?"





Deepika in her several fitness videos in the past is vocal about doing pilates because that helps her to maintain the beautiful figure.





Pilates is not just for celebrities anyone can do at home also on a pilates mat. It helps in strengthening abs, core and small muscles, improves posture and helps to tone the body.



