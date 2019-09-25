Natural Drink For Beautiful Glowing Skin

We all are blessed with good skin but slowly as the ageing happens skin might loss its brightness, complexion and become dull. The outer pollution, excessive sun heat and other health conditions also contribute to this. So there are many factors that become hurdle for you in getting a glowing skin. You can try this simple only 1 ingredient natural homemade remedy for your beauty.

Soak 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds in glass of water. Leave it entire night. Drink the water in the morning on empty stomach. Though this is not an instant beauty tip, it works as wonder when you do this continuously.





You can also make paste of the soaked seeds and apply it as a face pack and also hair. Many women use fenugreek paste for their hair as it reduces dandruff and smoothens hair.





Fenugreek seeds or its powder has been long used as an ingredient in preparing foods. But very few people know that it works as a good product to improve skin tone.

A small brief on fenugreek benefits are it aids in digestion, controls menstrual cramps and reduces bad cholesterol in the body.





Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone starts her day with this drink. This is part of her daily routine. TV serial actress Nusrat is always particular not to miss this routine.