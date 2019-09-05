Katrina Kaif is quite minimalistic about her fashion style. She likes to keep things simple and sweet. But this time she chose to go both traditional and trendy at the same time. The beautiful bollywood actress is recently spotted at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi pooja in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif arrived to pooja in a shining dress. She wore a lehenga that is designed by ace designer Anamika Khanna. The peach coloured dress looked more like a combination of a lehenga and saree which is perfect on her. The lehenga top or choli is embroidered with floral design. The bottom is plain and peach coloured in drape style. She covered the lehenga with a dupatta in a unique style which covered her both shoulders till under her knees. Dupatta has complete folral embroidery on the borders. A separate piece of dupatta is again uniquely stitched to fit around her waist like a belt but it looked fabulous as it is embroidered with a floral design.





Though the dress looked a bit cluttered, it resembled a saree lehanga which is the latest and trending women fashion to wear.





To match the dress Katrina Kaif wore heavy golden jhumkas that looked like are studded with diamonds. For a complete festive look she wore a big ring on her finger that matches with the jhumkas and it also studded with diamonds.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this modern lehenga look.