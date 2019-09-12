Kareena Kapoor Silver Zari Gota Work Lehenga

Kareena Kapoor impresses us with her judging skills on the Dance India Dance show on the Zee TV. Another thing that also makes us loving is her dressing style. She surprises her fans with her sarees, gowns, kurtis, lehengas and western outfits. She always experiments with her dresses and makes a fashion statement.

Kareena Kapoor did the same magic this time with her silver colour lehenga. She is seen wearing a gota work lehenga that is stitched in a crushed style with zari material. The lehenga blouse and skirt both are stitched of same material and is detailed by Nazm-e-Itrh. She paired the beautiful shining silver zari lehenga with a suitably and equally beautiful netted kalamkari dupatta which is hand painted and embroidered by hand.

She wore a beautiful gemstone necklace that matches with the lehenga perfectly. On the makeup point Kareena kept in simple and eyes were kohled with a black liner. Her hair style is simple and stylish with a middle parting.

You can style yourself with embroidered net lehengas to get this look. Always choose the colours that is suitable on you. Colours like beige, pink, silver are advisable.

For a modern and contemporary style you can buy and embroidered jacket with same colour.

This type of dress worn by Kareena Kapoor can be styled with 3D flowers, moti, zardosi and sequins for improvised style.



