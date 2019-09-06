When Kajol comes to our mind her saree or dress designs makes us to check her latest style. Such elegant and stylish is her saree selection. In this picture Kajol is wearing a black bandhani saree with a matching black blouse combination. This is a perfect bollywood style saree idea that will work for you for any festival and wedding celebrations. The saree is designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Bollywood actress Kajol wore this gold saree and black sleeveless blouse for a Ganesh pooja and she as always ever looks perfect in that. The saree is desined with gold and silver shinining borders. The saree was simple with black patterned bhandhani designs in the middle.

She wore heavy Jhumkas studded with diamonds and hanging pearls from Amrapali jewels. Jhumkas were apt to kajol’s saree. She used a little kajal. She styled her hair with a tight bun and middle parting.



