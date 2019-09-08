Janhvi Kapoor styles herself in appealing dresses. Whether at gym session, airports or at any events paparazzi keep following her. Her fans are always happy with her dressing style and her smile to the photographs.

Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted at her gym in a rather unusual outfit kurta. She ditched her usual gym shorts and top for this kurta look. The young bollywood actress looked absolutely stunning and simple in this attire.



