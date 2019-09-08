Janhvi Kapoor styles herself in appealing dresses. Whether at gym session, airports or at any events paparazzi keep following her. Her fans are always happy with her dressing style and her smile to the photographs.
Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted at her gym in a rather unusual outfit kurta. She ditched her usual gym shorts and top for this kurta look. The young bollywood actress looked absolutely stunning and simple in this attire.
She wore a blue embroidered kurta with white patterned designs and a floral lace border at the hands and the bottom. She paired it with a white colour palazzo pant that has step patterned design.
To finish of her casual gym look Janhvi Kapoor wore ear hangings and fashion bracelets. She looked comfortable walking in slippers. Her makeup is basic with little moisturizer and a lip balm.
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Simple In Blue Kurta And White Palazzo Pants
