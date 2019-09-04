Do you think cotton sarees are only for summer ? Absolutely not women love cotton sarees all the time because they are an ideal choice as daily wear and for functions, festivals, marriages and parties. A beautiful Cotton saree can bring an elegant, dignified, rich and grand look. But the only thing women worry while buying cotton saree is about their maintenance. But do not worry and read how to wash, starch and store a cotton saree with care.

How do you take care of a cotton saree at home?

Washing and Drying:

To avoid discoloration of cotton sarees, soak them in rock salt water for 15 minutes before washing . After that rinse with cold water.

After rinsing , use a gentle or mild detergent to wash. Do not put all your energy into washing your cotton saree. Do not twist it to remove the excess water.

Hang it till the excess water is gone. See that it is completely dry without any moisture. It is better to dry in shade than in the sun as this will prevent colour fading

Do not soak any two new cotton sarees in the same bucket or tub as this may result in colour stains on both the sarees.

If there are any stains, give it to a dry cleaner if it is an expensive or the saree that you love more.

Starching:

To startch a cotton saree you can use any starch powder that you get in the market or use boiled rice water. But see that that starch content is not more or less.

Soak the saree for 10 minutes in starch. If you are using any store bought starch powder, follow instructions given by them. You may not do it perfectly for the first time but slowly you will understand the consistent of the starch to bring your clothes a crispy feel.

Iron:

Always Iron your cotton dresses and saree on low to medium heat.

See that the saree or dress do not get folded while ironing as it may leave creases.

Storage:

See that your cotton saree an the storage space is free of any moisture.

If it is any expensive or costly cotton saree, wrap it in a muslin cloth and store in dark and dry place.

These methods can be also used for cotton dresses, kurtis, salwar kameez and any other cottons.