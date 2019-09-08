From the ancient times castor oil is used to treat knee pains and joint pains.

Do you have knee pains and are you tired using all the medicines that are not giving you any relief? Then probably you might be looking for natural remedy that can treat your knee pains. One less known natural ingredient is castor oil that has several medicinal properties that can reduce your knee pains and give an overall relief for your body.

Castor oil has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties that are used in pain relieving medicines to treat arthritis, back pain and sciatica. In olden days this oil is widely used to treat different ailments. As the knee pain problem is increasing in the young and old people castor oil can help them in reducing it effectively.

How effective is castor oil for knee pain?

Castor oil is applied directly on knees and joints for pain relief. If Slightly heated oil is applied, it will give a more relaxing feel to you and will give the maximum benefits. A castor oil pack can be used to help to ease the pain.

How to use castor oil pack for knee pain?

This is a simple method not hard as it sounds.

Apply some oil on knees or at the joints where you have the pain. Rub it gently with hands for two to three minutes. Take a piece of clean cloth that fits to wrap around. Wrap the cloth around the knees or joints. Use a cling film or anything to wrap around the cloth to hold it firmly. Leave it for 5 to 6 hours.

You will notice the castor oil for knee pain providing relief naturally.