Swimming is a good physical and relaxing activity. But there are certain things like how to take care of skin and hair before and after swimming that you should know and follow. Many of us wait for a holiday and just go to a beach or a pool to enjoy swimming as it is a good physical exercise and a fun activity that improves overall health and fitness.

If you are doing swimming daily then there are some do’s and don’t’s that you need to follow for better skin and hair care.





Shower Before And After Swim

A shower before swimming session is a must as this will remove any foreign particles and impurities from the body. It is also equally important to take a shower after swimming as you may have contracted any germs from the pool. As the swimming pools are a shared property you may not know what goes into it. There will be chlorine content in swimming pool, so a proper bath is necessary after swimming session.





Skin Care

After session is finished and you bath. Apply a moisturizer to skin as it will help in preventing dry skin.





Keep Your Body Hydrated

Longer swimming session can dehydrate your body as you drain your energy for the activity. It is very important to drink water before and after swimming as it keep your health levels under control.





Apply Sunblockers

While swimming in outdoor pools or at beaches, you may feel more heat because of sun. To help prevent this use SPF or sunscreen lotions that can protect from heat and UV rays.





Hair Care

Always try to wear swimming caps before starting to swim. Chlorine content in the water might damage your hair and a good swimming cap will be able to save you from that problem.





Use good hair conditioner after session as it will keep the hair moisturized.





Eye and Ear Care:

Use proper accessories like swimming goggles or glasses and ear plugs to get protection from getting infections.





Make your swimming session fun and healthy just by following these tips.