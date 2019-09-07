When it comes to makeup the big problem for women is with smudgy and sweaty look on the face. The heat and humidity can ruin your makeup. The smudged eye makeup is also a fashion these days but an unintentional smudging is a problem. But there are some tips you can use the will help you to overcome this situation.

No To Heavy Foundation:

The best thing you can do while doing makeup is do not use heavy foundation cream as it will block pores and increase the chances of sweating. Choose any best lightweight foundation that allows your skin to breath.

Waterproof eye liners:

Instead of thick eyeliners use waterproof and smudge-proof eyeliners that will never run or smear, no matter the weather. Our advice is all the eyeliners should be waterproof.

Smudged Lips:

When you struggle from your lipstick smudging , sometimes seeing it fading away makes us feel bad. But you do not worry and choose a best smudge proof lipstick that will hold on to your beautiful lips until the purpose is served.

Moisture:

Use skin toner or matty spray before you apply make up. These have vitamin C, fruits and green tea extracts that will calm your reddish and crappy looks.

Mascara Smudging: