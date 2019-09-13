How To Get Rid Of Dandruff Naturally At Home

Do you have itchy flaky scalp problem? You might have tried all the home remedies and shampoos to get clean and super clear scalp. Do not worry so much because many people suffer from dandruff problem at some point of time in their lives. It can be treated and you are not alone.





The sight of dandruff flakes might cause you irritation but you can get rid of it by following some sensible ways. You can also achieve a dandruff free and healthy scalp.





To get rid of something you need to know what exactly it is. So we will find out what is dandruff.





What is dandruff and what causes it?

Our skin discards the older cells and replaces it with new cells. This process happens daily. When skin cells are shed rapidly than the normal rate dandruff occurs.





It is still not exactly not known why it is caused. But there are some reasons that could cause dandruff like dry scalp that could happen due to lack of moisture on the scalp. Shampoos that contain sodium laureth sulfate or sodium lauryl sulfate could be reason behind the dandruff. Scalp fungus which is harmless can also trigger this situation.





Hard water that contains metallic elements can cause hair irritation and cause dandruff. Another reason is washing hair every day which is also not good for your scalp. It can disturb the pH balance of the scalp and increase the alkaline which results in irritation, itching and flaking.





These are the possible reasons that can cause dandruff. So treat it effectively by following tips.





Green Tea Method

Mix green tea, peppermint oil and white vinegar and apply it on your scalp for 10 minutes. Then wash it off with a sulfate free shampoo and hair conditioner. Peppermint oil and green tea have antimicrobial properties that can reduce any bacterial effects and relieves you from dandruff. This method also prevents hair from drying.





Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

Apple cider vinegar is used as a healthy food item but it can also contribute to your healthy scalp. Mix equal parts of water to apple cider vinegar and use it as a shampoo for your hair. It kills the fungus that might cause dandruff. It also reduces the itching.





Coconut Oil and Tea Tree Oil

Mix 5 tablespoons of coconut oil and 15 drops of tea tree oil . Apply this mixture on your scalp try perfectly and wash it off with sulfate free shampoo after 30 minutes. You can also keep it overnight and wash it off in the morning. Coconut oil moisturizes the hair and the tea tree oil’s anti fungal properties help to get rid of the dandruff.





Use Lemon Juice

Lemon haves several medicinal properties they are said to treat colds and coughs that are caused by viral infections. You can use lemon juice for treating your scalp flakes. Rub 2 tablespoons of lemon juice to your scalp and wash if off with warm water. Do this daily for one week and you can notice the results. The acidic nature of lemon juice helps in treating fungus and other bacterial effects on your scalp.





Use Shower Filter

As we have learnt earlier hard water can make the scalp dry and could cause dandruff. Chemical components that build up in the hair and scalp can be washed off with hard water defense shampoos or clarifying shampoos. You can install or fix cal water or any other water filter to the shower.





Use Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera can help in soothing the scalp and control itching and redness. It has plenty of anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties which will help in increasing the skin health. If you have an aloevera plant at home, cut open a leaf of the plant and rub it on your hair directly and wash it off after 30 minutes.





These are some natural home remedies to get rid of dandruff at home but you can always try other remedies that might help you.