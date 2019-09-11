How These Bollywood Actress Are Getting Benefits Of Doing Pilates Exercise

There is no denying that Pilates is the most loved fitness routine by Hollywood, Bollywood stars, models and fitness enthusiasts. The who’s who of Bollywood has taken fondness to Pilates and we can clearly see how well Pilates works can be seen on the perfectly shaped and toned bodies of Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and many more.





Pilates is a growing latest fitness trend in India that has ability to support Fit India Movement





Chetana from Planet fitness tells us that earlier Pilates are designed on the instructions given by physiotherapists. They are good form of exercise to heal and repair the body. Usually they are performed on a Pilates mat and some machines.





The benefits of Pilates is the biggest thing that is attracting Bollywood stars and fitness enthusiasts towards it.

Benefits of Pilates

Strengthens muscle

Increases flexibility

Tones the body

Better posture

Improves co-ordination

The uniqueness of Pilates is even if a person who is bed ridden because of any injury or any other problems can also do this while lying on the back. This form of latest exercise can help you in strengthening core muscle and also the small muscles. It helps you to get a better posture.

Can I do Pilates?

Pilates is for everyone, there is no age restriction. Pilates help people with knee injuries and disc slip. This exercise can support, but it will not help completely in weight loss, combination of other exercises is advised. People who cannot do intense exercise and who have weak back can rely on Pilates.

Can I do other exercises with Pilates?

Pilates is form of exercise that cannot give you benefits of a cardio exercises. It alone does not help in weight loss. The core impact of pilates exercise is on abs, back and hips. So doing it with other exercises will give good benefits.

What is a Pilates fitness routine?

Do Pilates 4 times a week.

Warm up and cool down before and after like any exercise.

Neck and back are strengthened including all the muscles in the body.

Body will not be pumped with pilates exercise but you will gain a toned body look.

For some form of pilates exercises you might need a machine but otherwise you can do it a home on a pilates mat.



