Every woman who work at an office has one question in mind and that is what should I wear in office or how can I dress for office. We will give an expert advice for you on office wear tips and ideas.

The time when you land at a new job and about to go to the office is both exciting and tense. For women, it's not just about the work, but also the question about dressing and accessories that linger in their mind is “what is the proper office attire and what not to wear?" .





It is common that you are accustomed to wear funky jewellery and accessories and casual dressing in college or university. But when you get into your job for the first time the best attire to wear is that suits your office culture. Observe the people what are they wearing and try them for yourselves.





If it doesn't suit you, do not shy away from tweaking. Off course that is what we women do. Advice from our side is to wear dressing, jewellery and accessories that give you a dignified look.