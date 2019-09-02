We all love foods that are made with good amounts of oil. Fried, roasted and over cooked foods all these consume a lot of oil. As people are becoming more and more health conscious day by day it is good to eat steamed foods that are healthy compared to foods that are cooked with oil.

Is steamed food healthier ?

Foods that are steamed are always good for your health but in rainy season they are the best foods to eat. Some of the benefits of steamed food are they cook fast, digest easily, retains nutrients and natural aroma.

Benefits of steamed food

* Steamed foods are good for people with digestion related problems. They are light on the digestive system.





* Foods that are steamed will have less calories and low cholesterol as there is no need of oil. The chances of developing fat content in body is significantly reduced which is a good sign for healthy heart. The antioxidants are retained in the food and the chances of diseases like cancer is lower.





* Blood sugar levels in diabetic patients will be in control with steamed food. Spinach, mushrooms and broccoli which are non starchy and good source of carbs and low in calories which have very less blood sugar effect.





It is true that steamed foods do not taste that good but we can tweak them by adding drops of lemon juice, cilantro, coriander, mint leaves, pepper or salt. Also eating hot will make it easy for your taste buds.



