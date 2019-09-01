Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganpati Images, Wishes, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages, Facebook And Whatsapp Status

Lord Ganesh is son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. It is his birthday celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinaya Chaturthi. It is celebrated in entire India and is a called with different names. People celebrate it with full devotion and Idols of Lord Ganesha is kept in the homes and pandals and poojas are performed. The Ganesh idols immersion or visarjan is done after 11 days after the first day of the Ganesh festival. It can also be done after 1 ½ day,3, 5 , 7 10 or 11 days.





People send wishes, sms or greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi on Whatsapp, facebook, messages, hike or email and other social media. Here we Wish Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all TrendingIndia.com readers and share below Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes images and messages to all.









"Wishing you and your family a new and bright beginning as we celebrate and welcome into our homes Lord Ganesha, the divine protector!"





"Spread the message of honesty and love on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil. Happy Ganesh

Chaturthi

!"





"I wish you Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May all your dreams come true. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"





"May you have a delightful year ahead with blessings from Lord Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family. Ganapati Bappa Morya!"





Ganesh Chaturthi images 2019 download











