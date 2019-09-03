Do you always think to buy and use expensive products to keep your hair smooth and silky? Our answer is no as we are going tell you about hair mask that you can make at home with all natural products. One more thing about this best natural DIY homemade hair mask is it can be made with only 3 ingredients.

When your hair becomes victim of heat, pollution, chemicals and dust it becomes dry, dull and lifeless. So seeing your hair in that condition is one disturbing thing and you would do and try all the methods to treat it to make silky, smooth and shiny. The simplest and easiest way to make your hair healthy at home is by using the most common foods we get in the market are yogurt, banana and honey. Yes pretty easy things that we have these in our kitchen anyway.





These 3 ingredients are good source of nutrients that help hair to repair. Honey moisturizes the hair and keeps it smooth and shiny. The antibacterial effects of honey are also an added benefit. Yogurt has abundant protein and it gives much needed nourishment and strength to the hair. The lactic acid properties in yogurt cleanses the scalp and removes the dead cells. Bananas have potassium, folic acid and vitamins that all are naturally available to promote good hair growth and prevents split ends.





How to prepare homemade hair mask?

3 Ingredient or food items you need:

Banana – 1

Honey – 2 tablespoons

Yogurt - 3 tablespoons

Preparation Method:

1. Mash a banana in a bowl with a fork or spoon; add honey and yogurt to it.

2. Use a mixer or blender to make it to smooth paste.

Applying method:

1. Apply this paste from scalp to bottom of hair. Spread it nicely.

2. Wait to 20 to 30 minutes it to dry and then wash the hair with a mild shampoo.



