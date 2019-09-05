Do you know that coffee can be used as beauty product. Coffee is one of the popular beverages in the world, everyone loves it. It pumps up the energy and keeps us activated. There is another benefit of coffee that you will love. It can be used as beauty product for healthy skin and hair.
How can you use Coffee for beauty care?
- Mix 1/4 cup of coffee powder, 3 tablespoons of sugar and two spoons of coconut oil together. Use this mixture as bathing scrub. It will remove dead cells from the skin and will give a fresh look.
- Mix one tablespoon coffee powder, chocolate powder, honey and coconut oil in equal quantity. Wipe your face gently with a cloth dipped in hot water. Then apply the above mixture like a face pack and after it is dried wash off with warm water. This makes your facial skin soft, shiny and brighter.
- Mix one tablespoon coffee powder, olive oil and lemon juice and make it like a thick paste with little bit of water. Apply this paste on acne or pimples for one week and you can notice a change.
- Add one spoon coffee powder two spoons of milk and mix it thoroughly. Apply this mixture around the eyes like a pack. Wash it after 15 to 20 minutes. This will help in removing dark circles.
- Mix three spoons of coffee powder and little bit of olive oil and make it paste my adding some water. Apply this paste on hair like a hair pack and after 30 minutes wash it with mild shampoo. This will give you shiny and silky hair.
Discover 5 Super Benefits Of Coffee For Skin And Hair
4/ 5Oleh TI
Reviews & Comments