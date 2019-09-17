Derma Roller Uses And Benefits For Your Skin Care





We all love to take care of our skin and might have tried many ways to keep it healthy. Think once if one device can benefit you in controlling acne, fine lines and help you in getting a tight skin. Yes you can achieve all these facial skin improvement benefits with derma roller at home. Before rushing out to get it, we will find out what exactly it is and what are its uses.





What is derma roller?





The derma rollers which we are discussing about are handheld devices with a roller that has hundreds of small sharp and fine needles. The roller is rolled on the skin which makes very minute holes or injuries. But do not panic as it is all in part of the process.





How derma roller works?





The fine needles on the dermaroller create very small holes on the skin. These small injuries alert body’s mechanism to initiate healing process. The collagen and elastin that are released to repair in the process makes your skin firm and wrinkle free.





What are derma roller uses?





Derma roller has become a popular skin care device that can be used at home. It is used as a beauty tool for a complete skin rejuvenation. It is used to reduce dark circles, wrinkles, scars, under eye bags, face marks and also size of pores. After this process serum absorption on the face is said to increase by 90%. So the benefits of any skin products might increase after derma rolling your face.





How many times should you use dermarollers?





You can gradually increase the use of derma rollers as your skin tolerance levels to it increase. Usually 0.2-0.25 mm roller may be used daily or alternate day. This size improves the absorption of skin care products that are applied. A 0.5 mm dermaroller may be used once every 3 weeks. A 0.75 mm dermaroller may be used once every 4 weeks. It is also good to use it as night time skin care routine as you will be safe from sunlight exposure and also your skin heals fast in the sleep.





Tips and Care

Yes it hurts, the larger needles hurt more but as your skin habituates to the skin care routine you would not feel any pain. In case you experience pain, use ice to get relief. Do not use the roller on acnes as it will be very painful and a messy thing and may lead to infections. Clean the dermaroller properly and never share it with others.