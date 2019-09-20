Stunning Pink Lehenga Choli Designs And Styles For All Occasions





Pink lehengas will make us too look at them and love them, that is their charm. Most girls and ladies will have at least one pink lehenga in their wardrobe. There are numerous patterns to purchase like floral, geometric and line patterns that are designed on the lehenga choli setts. The pink colour sets have many variations and women can choose from fuschia pink, darker, blush pink ant the popular one is baby pink colour. Any of these colours will brighten up the dress and you. Several of these lehenga sets come in contrasting colours like purple, beige, peach, green, etc. that make the set more beautiful. You can always increase the appeal of the pink lehenga choli by adding beads, zari , embroidery, sequins, etc.

Pink Lehenga Choli

Importance

A pink lehenga choli is very popular among women be it children, girls, teenagers and ladies. They love to wear the lehenga choli in pink colour for occasions like poojas, festivals, wedding, navaratri celebrations, etc. Pink colour looks pleasant on the eyes and also attracts everyone towards you. Traditionally red colour dresses are used by brides but now a days there are selecting pink lehenga wedding dresses. Fabric and print many vary but every girl is making to sure to buy at at least one pink lehenga for that special day.





Pink Lehenga Choli Features

There are several things about a lehenga in pink colour that makes it standout and beautiful.

When you decide to buy a lehenga you will have several colours to choose in pink shade. You will have options from popular baby pink to fuschia pink. You can choose the colour that suits you perfectly.

You need not worry if they are light in colour. Pink lehengas can be contrasted with many bright colours that match the design of the dress.

There will be numerous works done that can be done on lehengas like embroidery, beadwork, zari work, digital print, floral designs etc.

Decorative elements like sequins, beadworks, stonework, etc. can be done on lehengas to make the more attractive.

Occasions To Wear Pink Lehenga Choli





Pink lehenga is a universal style of dress and can be worn for different occasions. Pink dresses usually are in different shades like rose, dark, fuschia, light, baby, etc. Lighter shade colour is ideal for morning functions and parties. For evening or a night party go for dark colour variety as it will make you look beautiful and attractive. Girls and women love pink more than any other colour, so wearing a colour they love will increase their happiness and will make them more bright.





This showcases latest Pink Lehenga Choli designs for festivals, occasions, weddings and parties:

See the best models of pink colour ghagra choli with images.





1.Pink Lehenga Bridal

As the wedding season starts the bridal pink lehenga collection starts getting popular as more and more brides are choosing pink for the special day. The pink and gold combination bridal lehenga is a good selection for a bride as it looks heavy, attractive, stylish and traditional. The heavy embroidery work on the set increase its beauty. A green patti along the border adds the contrast to the lehenga.





This is brocade material lehenga and choli with netted dupatta with embellishments. Ideal for weddings, function,festivals.





2. Pink Net Lehenga

This Jacket design Pink net lehenga has soft net material. The crop style jacket flaunts a long panel in the front. The lehanga is plain pink but the netted long panel that flows from the jacket has gold and silver shining embellishments that makes this dress very attractive.





This netted lehenga and choli looks unique and stylish that is ideal for parties and weddings.





3. Pink And Blue Lehenga With Pink Dupatta

Here is a blue and pink combination lehenga with gold embroidery work. The paneled design lehenga has zari border at the wide bottom. The bottom is matched with a heavily embroidered boat neck cut choli.

A pink dupatta with

border

embroidery enhances overall look of the lehenga set.





This is a silk lehenga and choli set with a beautiful pink dupatta.





4. Pink And Green Lehenga

The essence of pink brings life into this beautiful pink and green lehenga choli set. The pink rose prints and the white lace stitch on the lehenga bottom is good. The choli is done with gold embroidery and is adorable. The scallop patterned light pink shaded net dupatta brings oomph to the dress.





Though this is a silk choli and lehenga, you can try the same design with other material. This dress will make you look super attractive and is ideal for friendly functions.

5. White And Pink Lehenga





The combination of pink, gold and white colours make this cotton lehenga eye catching. The lehenga is designed with gold motifs and gold pink with circular designs. The pink embroidered dupatta enhances the lehenga looks.





Cotton lehenga and choli set with a beautifully golden border dupatta is ideal for wearing at closely knit occasions and in house parties and functions.





6. Pink and Orange Lehenga

If you are in search for a class combination then go for pink and orange colour lehenga. The flared pink lehenga has small bits of embroidery work on it and has embroidered lace border at the bottom. The orange choli with neck work is good contrast selection to match a pink lehenga. A beige net dupatta with pink lace border completes the stylish dress.





A silk fabric pink lehenga and orange choli are unique and stylish combination that will make everyone wondering about your dress.





7. Black And Pink Lehenga





This turnouts to be a modern pink and black lehenga choli set. It is ideal for parties and get together. Teenagers and young girls look brightened up in this dress. The black lehenga has pink border with embellishments. The crop top pink choli has got stitched ruffle sleeve ends. The black embroidery work on the pink choli is intrusive and adds extra attraction to the dress.

The net lehenga and silk choli are contrast and suitable for young girls and teenagers for any occasions.





8. Pink and Gold Bridal Lehenga





Your presence at any occasion in Pink and gold lehenga dress will brighten up the surroundings. This combination is so powerful. Take inspiration from this heavy gold work lehenga that pink roses and other patterns. This dress could be a perfect choice for bride and her close family members . The pink net dupatta carries same work as lehenga and will give the dress a stunning look.





This pink bridal style lehenga is a one of a kind and a stunner.





9. Grey And Pink Lehenga





This is a unique powder pink lehenga with a combination of grey choli. If you want to try any different dress for a party then this is the best idea. The net lehenga is soft and makes you look like a princess. The georgette choli is decorated with tiny sequins that shine in the evening parties and occasions.





This net pink lehenga and grey georgette choli makes a good combination for youngsters at evening or night parties. You will shine more than moon and lights.





10. Pink And Silver Bridal Lehenga





Look at the baby pink lehenga and silver choli combination. You can imagine a bride in yourself. The baby pink lehenga is stunning with silver beadwork is eye catching. The choli with heavy silver sequins and work done is a combination to the lehenga. The pink dupatta with shining silver border finished your pink bride look.





This georgette lehenga and choli set are true to themselves and the colour combination is ideal for a bride any women who wants to look special and attractive.





11. Designer Lehenga in Pink Color





Here is a unique pink designer lehenga that looks heavy and stylish. The flared lehenga has two step layer bottom with heavy frills. The choli is completely embroidered with golden work at the neck border. This dress is suitable to wear for weddings.





This lehenga and choli are made of cotton silk fabric and dupatta is netted. This is also a choice for pink bridal lehenga with heavy work on it.





12. Pink Silk Lehenga





This is a fashionable and stylish pink silk lehenga. The lehenga is designed with pink wavy patterns and has a beautiful floral border. The choli has gold shiny material and looks a suitable combination for the lehenga. A dupatta with work on it and has the same border as the lehenga is the ideal combination.





The brocade pink lehenga and choli set in wavy patterns is a unique style for any occasions and festivals.





13. Pink Lehenga with floral Choli





Here is any day pink floral lehenga that is suitable for many occasions or for daily outings. The flared lehenga is plain and simple. The cold shoulder cut choli is embroidered with pink roses and green vines that brings a green and pink colour combination.





This pink silk lehenga and choli set is full of style and suitable for young ladies and girls for any occasions and parties.





How to enhance the look with a Pink Lehenga Choli?





The new and latest pink lehengas are available with readymade embellishments. Even if you keep yourself that is fine.

For occasions like weddings pink lehengas with gold and silver work is a good choice.





As all women, girls and ladies love pink colour. They can try to include pink colour in their dress buy choosing a pink choli, dupatta, lehenga and jewelleries like bangles, necklace and earrings.