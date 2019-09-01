5 Apple cider vinegar benefits for hair Apple cider vinegar is popular among health enthusiasts who look for natural ways to control blood sugar, fights bacteria, helps in weight loss and treating acne. But very few people know the benefits of Apple cider vinegar for hair.

Reinstates Scalp PH

Apple cider vinegar's acidity defends the scalp form alkaline pH. The pH levels in the scalp is increased by alkaline pH a shampoo contains. The lower it is in your shampoo will means lower alkaline pH levels in your scalp. Mix 1 cup of apple cider vinegar (ACV) and 2 cups of warms water in a used shampoo bottle or any other bottle and shake it well. After a regular shampoo bath, dry your hair and apply your special ACV mix through out the hair from the roots to end. After 10 minutes rinse the hair with water.





As ACV is acidic in nature. Using it diluted is advised.





Apple cider vinegar also offers a set of benefits like controlling frizzy hair, dandruff, increases hair growth and makes it shiny.





Best Apple Cider Vinegar type

Organic variety apple cider vinegar which is free of pesticides and chemicals is ideal chose to buy.