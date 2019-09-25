Amazing 3 Ingredients Blackhead Homemade Scrub

Every woman prays for beautiful glowing skin. To get that perfect glow on your skin requires a skin care routine that is good for you. In case of oily skin a little more effort will help in getting the radiant skin. This type of skin is at more risk of getting blackheads, pimples, acne and whiteheads. Out of these blackheads is one big problem that needs constant attention. Here are some tips to get rid of them at home. These appear more on the nose, cheeks and chin part of your face. Often gentle scrub with natural ingredients can be a good solution to tackle blackheads. Here is one homemade remedy that helps you to prevent this situation and increase your beauty.





Face scrubs are one of the best solutions for blackheads. You always get various scrubs online or at stores but trying a natural home remedy makes more happy and satisfying.





Here is that one homemade face scrub that can help you to get rid of blackheads.

Items or Ingredients:





2 tablespoons crushed oats

Half ripe banana

1 tablespoon honey





Process: Mix all the three ingredients in a bowl and make it like a paste. Apply this mixture on your face and gently scrub it in circular motions. You can focus more on the affected areas for good results. Leave it for 10 minutes and wash it with warm water.





Benefits:

As this face scrub is for oily skin, oats can help in absorbing and removing oil from the skin. We are also aware that it is good for exfoliation which removes dead skin cells, pollutants and dirt from the skin. The other ingredient honey has several antibacterial properties and also hydrates the skin. Bananas have Vitamins A, B and E and also it moisturizes the skin. These properties make it work as a anti ageing element.





You can try this oats, banana and honey face scrub two times in a week and get relief from the blackheads.