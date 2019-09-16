Alia Bhatt Beautiful Skin Care Secrets Revealed

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the beautiful actress in the Bollywood. The Gully Boy actress is a natural beauty and her without makeup look and no filtered photos prove that. She revealed that her first makeup is at age 16 and her mom Soni Razdan has done it. Her flawless skin makes everyone wonder how does she take care of it. Here is a look at Alia Bhatt skin care secrets.





1. Drinks Plenty Of Water

In a vogue interview Alia Bhatt revealed that she drinks a lot of water and she feels that skin is a reflection of what is inside a body.





2. No Creams At Night

Everyone one want to know what does she apply to skin before sleep, the secret here is "nothing". Yes it is true she just removes any makeup with natural wipes and washes her face with a natural herbal face wash and sleeps.





3. Prefers Natural Skin Products

She doesn't use many skin products as it may confuse the skin. Instead she prefers to use multani mitti, orange peel or papaya powder. Alia mixes honey with any of the above powders and applies it as a face pack for 15 minutes.





4. Moisturises Skin

She uses a moisturizer to keep the skin hydrated and flawless.





5. Sleeps Enough Time

One of Alia Bhatt beauty secret that she stresses is to get plenty of sleep. She plans her routine in a way that she could sleep for 7 to 8 hours.





6. Uses Ice For Skin Care

She uses ice to get rid of puffiness on the face.





Now these are few Alia Bhatt skin care secrets she has revealed for her fans. The "Brahmastra" actress never shies away from showing her no make up look when she is spotted at airports and gyms or at any outdoors.