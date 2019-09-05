5 Tricks And Tips For Women With Thin Hair

Everything seems to be difficult when you have thin hair. With less volume of hair it becomes hard to hold curls and do some kind of hair styles. But do not see it as problem and try to overcome by following thin hair tips and tricks that might help you.





May be time to change your shampoo

The simplest way to get more volume hair is when you wash it. Buy a volumizing shampoo, it is little different than a hair thickening shampoo. It makes hair appear fuller, bouncier. Volumising or volume shampoo magnifies the texture and helps you in getting desired look.





Use the conditioner

Thin hair is prone to tangling more so to avoid this apply conditioner. See that you apply conditioner it on the hair ends not just the head part. Using hair serum after hair wash can also help in preventing hair tangling in thin hair condition.





Blow Dryer

After hair wash, turn over your hair upside down for natural drying. Once it is less wet use a blow dryer and a round brush. Turn over hair back over and blow the remaining hair. Leave the hair to get rid of the dampness and let it settle before stepping out.





Use Velco Rollers

To get a bouncy hair look you can use velco rollers. Roll the front section of the hair from the front and set it with clips. Keep them for about 20 minutes to get that curly and bouncy hair look. It covers up the thin hair perfectly.





Short Hair Cut

Short hair cuts are best for thin hair, longer hair makes the hair look more thin. When you have thin hair you can go for hair cuts that can make look hair thick and beautiful. Some of the best hair styles for thin hair are asymmetrical bob cut, long bob cut, deep side, angled bob and wispy front layer cut.