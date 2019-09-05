5 Things That Help To Choose A Best Yoga Mat

Have you started doing yoga or planning to do so? Then you must be seeing to buy a yoga mat for your fitness routine. There is a wide range of varieties to select but it can be confusing as you are a beginner. So here are some ideas that give you an outlook you in buying a correct yoga mat.





Thickness:

The thickness of the yoga mat is one of the deciding factors that can make you feel comfortable. A thin mat could injure you ankles, knees and your hands and at the same time a thick mat can make it difficult to perform some yoga asanas and poses. So it is very important to choose a yoga mat with right thickness. A standard mat is 1/8 inch thick i.e 3.175 mm. Usually a 4 mm mat will be available in stores. A mat between 5 and 8 mm thick will provide enough cushioning for your cervical spine and joints.





Size:

An ideal yoga mat size that is suitable to all personalities is of 183 cm in length and 61 cm width which is 6 feet Long and 2 feet wide. You also get smaller one’s for kids.





Material:

The material used for manufacturing the mat decides it’s cushioning, sticky and texture. A standard yoga mat is made of PVC material but these days even cotton and rubber is used. So you can go with a regular and standard yoga mat that is made of PVC if you are a beginner and if you want to go eco friendly then opt for a rubber mat.





Weight:

If you do yoga at home you can go for a lightweight or a heavy mat it does not matter. But if you do it at yoga classes or outdoors then choose a lightweight mat as you need to carry it around. Some mats can weigh up to 2kgs. A lightweight mat can be easily folded and stored.





Price:

Yoga mats prices vary significantly. A 4mm thickness foam mat with less stickiness and cushioning can come for a less and cheap price. But it won’t last for a longer time. If you have serious plans and willing to continue your yoga daily then invest in a good quality mat which can cost you more, give you comfort and will last for a longer period.