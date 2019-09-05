5 Indoor Plants That Clean Air For Better Health

Indoor plants or In house plants can serve both purposes for home decoration and also as an air purifier. It is true that we are living on the earth because of oxygen that is released by trees and plants. There are some plants that we can grow as indoor plants to purify the air inside the house. Not just they brighten up the house but also creates a relaxing environment, heals the body, cleans the air and these all contribute to productivity increase. There are few indoor plants that clean air that you can grow in the pots.





5 house plants that detoxify your home and give you better health





1.Aloe Vera

It is also has a scientific name Aloe barbadensis miller. Aloe vera is linked with many health benefits and is used several beauty products. The amazing thing about aloe vera plant is, it is considered one of the best air purifying plants. It produces oxygen at night time also and thus contributes to good sleep. This plant does not require much watering and easy to grow even for beginners.





2. Spider Plant





This plant carries a botanical name Chlorophytum comosuma and is one of the common in house plants. Most of us have seen spider plant as an decoration plant but this is also a good indoor plant that clean air. This plant is good at absorbing pollutants like formaldehyde at 90 percent rate. This plant does is very suitable to grow in pots.





3. English Ivy

It is a vine plant that can be grown both as an indoor and outdoor plant. English ivy helps in reducing indoor air pollution and certain allergens from the house like molds and other fungus growth. It requires minimum watering and care.





4. Peace Lily

Peace Lily also called Spathiphyllum is a long-time favorite house plant. A research conducted by NASA found the Peace Lily one of the best indoor plants that clean air. This tropical plant breaks down and neutralizes toxic gases like carbon monoxide, benzene and formaldehyde. It is a beautiful way to decorate your house with.





5. Chinese Evergreen





They have scientific name Aglaonema. This is a tropical plant that is grown in subtropical regions of New Guinea and Asia. This plant is considered one of the few indoor plants that clean air. It is effective in eliminating pollutants like benzene and formaldehyde from the air. So grow it as an indoor plant for air purification and at the same time as an decorative plant.





These air purifying plants are easy to buy from a nursery and mostly are available in affordable prices. Plants give enough oxygen to live on this planet and it is our duty to take care of them.