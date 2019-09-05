5 Essential Oils To Fight Allergies

For many years essential oils have been in use because of their aroma and health benefits. Very few people know that these oils can be used to get relief from allergies. We all are troubled by allergies at some point of time, so a natural cure for this will help you to overcome this problem.

Lavender oil

Lavender oil is quite popular oil among beauty lovers. According to the studies it can also prevent mucous cell enlargement and allergic inflammation. It also helps in reducing anxiety, inflammation and sleeplessness. Add few drops of oil to the bathwater or you can apply on body after mixing it with some coconut oil.

Peppermint oil

The smell of peppermint oil gives and immense relief to many people. This oil can support in giving relief from cold, cough, asthma, sinusitis and bronchitis. It is also an effective remedy for inflammation reduction. Swallow 2 drops of oil daily to get peppermint oil benefits.

Lemon oil

Lemon oil is helpful in clearing sinus, colds, nose block, and seasonal allergies. Lemon oil can help in lymphatic fluid drainage and also supports in respiratory tract related problems. Add few drops of lemon oil in coconut oil or any other carrier oil and apply on the skin.

Tea tree oil

This is very less known oil which can help in overcoming certain kinds of skin allergies. Tea tree oil’s anti fungal, anti bacterial and anti viral properties very vital things and also this oil is used in many medicines. Do a small patch test before using this oil as it can cause allergy on the skin. This oil is only for external use. Add drops of tea tree oil to cotton and apply gently on the affected area.

Eucalyptus oil