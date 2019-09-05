5 Simple Homemade Face Scrubs That Are Good For Skin

Do you always thinks to buy expensive facial products to get gorgeous skin. Sometimes it is ok but in this case we are going to giving you a list of homemade scrubs to get the beautiful skin.





Exfoliation is a part of the skin care routine, but you should be always vigilant that you don’t overdo it.





Skin care and beauty specialist Divya says that if you have any issues like rosacea or active acne better to avoid face scrub as this can increase the problem. After scrubbing use a pore minimizer that can help you in minimizing the appearance of the pores. Choose to get a rose water or alcohol free toner and with a cotton ball slowly dab the liquids on the face after scrub.





As today we are learning about easy diy homemade scrubs, it is your option to go and choose which one you can make.

5 Homemade scrub for face and skin

Honey Orange Scrub

Mix two tablespoons of both oats, orange peel powder and 1 tablespoon honey to a thick paste. You can loosen the consistency by using some water. Now apply this paste on the entire face by doing small upward and circular strokes. Leave it for about 20 minutes and wash it off. Then you can proceed with skin tone and moisturizing.





Banana Scrub

This one facial scrub is popular among the women. It is easy and can give you a beautiful skin. Mash two ripe bananas and add 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 tablespoon honey. Use this banana scrub paste on your face to massage gently for about 10 minutes and wash it off.





Papaya and Curd Scrub

Mash a half cup or a small piece of ripe papaya and add two tablespoons curd, 4 drops of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon honey and mix it to a paste. Use this homemade face scrub to massage on the face in circular motions. Leave it for 10 minutes and wash it with cold water.





Tomato and Oats Scrub

Mix powdered oats and sugar in a small bowl. Cut a thick and large slice of tomato and dab it in oats and sugar mixture. Gently scrub this tomato piece on the face and neck. Wash it after 10 to 15 minutes. This works as best exfoliating scrub for your skin that is completely natural and homemade.





Olive oil and Oats

Mix two tablespoons powdered oats , olive oil and honey and makes it as paste. Use this mixture as a natural scrub on your face. Gently scrub it like you do regularly and wash it off with water. Your skin is exfoliated by oats and is enriched by olive oil properties and moisturized, soothed by honey.





Divya says that exfoliating skin gently for two to three minutes is enough and see that you do not put much pressure while scrubbing. Depending on the skin type and condition you can scrub two times or three times a week. If you have sensitive skins do it once a week.