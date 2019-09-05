5 beauty benefits of applying milk on the skin

We all know milk is good for health and always encourage children and well wishers to drink it everyday. The super added benefit of the milk is that you can use it to increase your beauty. The most healthy drink might also become part of your skin care routine and a beauty product for you.





Milk is loaded with calcium and protein that is crucial for overall health and we will see how can you use milk as a beauty product for face and skin.





5 Benefits Of Milk For Applying On Skin





1} From early nineties milk is a use for treating the skin. It is used as a good cleanser. Just use some milk to cleanse your skin gently and wash it off with warm water. It helps in removing dead cells from the skin.





2} Milk contains lactic acid which might help in improving skin health. The collagen production in the skin will improve and it will contribute to tighten face skin. This is a natural product for anti ageing. Raw face milk pack is a good choice.





3} When you step out and spend lot of time in the outdoors, sunburn can happen and in this situation you can use milk to calm your skin and get relief from the sunburn. It's additional antioxidant properties are benefit for your skin.

4} People with dry skin can dab a cotton ball in the milk and rub it gently on the face and leave it for 10 minutes and wash off. Milk is said to be a good moisturiser and will support your skin from drying quickly. Milk is used as an ingredient in several moisturizers.





5} Milk is said to lighten skin complexion. The lactic acid content in milk will reduce skin pigmentation slowly and will help you in skin brightening. Dip one slice of lemon in 1/2 cup of whole milk for 15 minutes. Rub the milk on your skin and leave it overnight.



