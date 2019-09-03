Eyes are the gift to us to see the world around. It is a known fact that eyes reflect our overall health condition. When it comes to beauty eyes play a major role for women. They do special eye makeup to look beautiful. But the most common eye problem in both men and women is dark circles. We can try to prevent these, remove or get rid of dark circles by following natural remedies. But first we will see what causes dark circles under eyes.

Dark Circles Causes:

Though there are many reasons that cause dark circles, the most common of them are related to your life style habits. Improper sleeping habits, lack of sleeping, smoking, excess alcohol, exposure to extreme sunlight, exposing eyes to phone and computer light in darkness and less water intake are the issues that you can handle by yourself to prevent dark circles. There are also some health conditions like allergies, hyperpigmentation, anemia, thyroid issues, dermatitis and any medical treatments can also cause this condition. In some people this is caused by hereditary. The best way to try to prevent or get rid of dark circles is by getting a quality sleep. There are also other natural ways.

Home Remedies To Remove Dark Circles

Green Tea Bags:

We have heard all the health benefits of green tea but it is time to use this herbal tea for beautiful eyes. Green tea is full of antioxidants and these properties reduce puffiness and dark circles under the eyes. Put two tea bags in warm for few minutes, take them out and let them cool. Put them on each eye for about 20 minutes for good results.

Cucumber :

It is the popular natural ingredient used in many beauty products. Cucumber’s high water content will rehydrate and mositurize the eyes, vitamin C and silica contents repair and builds the health tissue. Cut two slices of cucumber and place them on your eyes for 15 minutes for the magic to happen, do this daily.

Tomatoes:

This daily vegetable is loaded with antioxidant lycopene which helps in improving blood circulation around the eyes. Cut a piece of tomato and rub it on the dark circles and wash after 20 minutes. Do it regularly till you notice the good results.





Medical Treatment: If natural remedies to remove dark circles do not work. Visit a good dermatologist who can advise you medicines based on your condition.