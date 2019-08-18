One of the stand at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground to be named Virat Kohli Stand DDCA honours Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has been honoured. A stand at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi will be named as 'Virat Kohli Stand'.





This news of Virat Kohli to have a stand named after him would be a greatest thing at this point because he is youngest active player to achieve this honour.





The veteran cricketers Mohinder Amarnath and Bishan Singh Bedi already have stands named after them. This was done after their retirement.





Delhi & District Cricket Association ( DDCA) on Sunday 18th announced that it's president and Apex council has decided to name one of the stands at Ferozshah Kotla stadium as 'Virat Kohli Stand'. It was done in honour of his achievements. DDCA said Virat Kohli joins the elite list of cricketers Virender Sehwag, Bishan Singh Bedi, Anjum Chopra, Mohinder Amarnath and MAK Pataudi at the Kotla.





This would be a memorable feat for Virat Kohli who is a Delhi boy who made his International cricket debut on August 18, 2008 by playing ODI. He made test and T20 International debut in 2010.





Virat Kohli has so far played , 77 Test matches, 239 ODI and 70 T20 International. His current scores are astonishing with 6613 Test runs, 11,520 ODI runs and made 2369 T20 runs.





Indian cricket fans are over whelmed for naming a stand after Virat Kohli. He truly deserves this achievement.