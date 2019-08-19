The state of Uttarakhand is experiencing heavy cloudbursts resulting in loss of lives and severe damage to the properties.





Official reports confirm 17 dead and several houses damaged in Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand.





S A Murugesan who is The Secretary (Incharge) of Disaster Management, in a reporters meet, confirmed that 17 people have died in the cloud burst in Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi."





Several senior officials reached Arakot which has witnessed heavy cloud bursts and flood situation.

Rescue operations are reported from Uttarkashi's Mori tehsil which is severely damaged.





The Emergency Wards at the busy Doon Hospital in Dehradun is increasing staff and setting up more facilities to treat injured and critical people brought from Uttarkashi effected areas.





Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan declared a holiday to all government schools and Anganwadi centers on August 19, Monday as there is heavy rainfall forecast.





The state government has reportedly dispatched teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF to carry out rescue and evacuation process in all the effected areas.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Uttarakhand in next 24 hours. Meanwhile people are advised to take shelter at safe places.