August 19 is observed as World Photography Day. It is like a festival for the photographers worldwide. This is the day the photographers meet, party, visit photogenic places, start new projects and do any photography related events.

The invention of the Daguerreotype, which is a type of photographic process developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre who is also known as father of photography and inventor Joseph Nicephore Niepce in 1837 is the beginning for the World Photography Day.





The French Academy of Sciences announced the Daguerreotype process to the world on January 9, 1839. Same year the French government purchased the patent and announced the new invention as a gift “free to the world” which is now celebrated as World Photography Day.





From there on the photography evolved new devices with more features are invented. 1861 is said to be the year that produced color photos. Industrialization led several companies started to manufacture cameras that have given more clear and beautiful pictures as the time evolved.





And now we are here in 21st century taking high definition photographs with mobile phones, from satellites and many more devices.





World Photography Day which is celebrated on August 19th of every year is certainly a memorable day for all the photographers around the world who spend their time and put all their efforts to show the world how beautiful it is.





