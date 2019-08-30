Bad odor or smells from utensils is sometimes a big problem than we think. After cooking fish, meat and eggs there will be a bad smell coming out of the vessels even after washing them. Then you will be wondering how to get rid of bad smells in utensils. So use these natural tips to remove bad smell from utensils or vessels.

Lemons are the super fruit with numerous benefits. We all know that they are the good source of C vitamin and have healthy benefits. But there is more to the story that you should know. Lemons also have properties that can remove bad smells from the cooking vessels. Many women already apply these natural tips in their kitchen. Boil two cups of water with one or two tablespoons of coffee powder and pour it in the smelling vessel or utensil and wash it after 20 minutes. Lemon has citric acid properties which helps in removing smells and oily stains. Rub the vessel with a piece of lemon for smell free and stain free vessel. Sprinkle two tablespoons of cooking soda in smelling vessels and after sometime rub it with piece of lemon. Potatoes have ability to remove bad smells. Sprinkle salt on a piece of potato and rub the vessel. Not just it removes smell but also gives shining to the vessel.

There are always powerful kitchen cleaning liquids and powders that will help to clean smelling vessels but the tips we have given are natural and safe to your hands