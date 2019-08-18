Naga Chaitanya working with Sekhar Kammula Sai Pallavi paired with Naga Chaitanya for this new movie

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya who has debut with fan following from his father Nagarjuna has carved a good name for himself with his acting skills. He had some hits initially but untill his last release flops followed.





"Majili" which is his last movie that also stars his wife Samantha is a huge success in tollywood. From now on onwards Naga Chaitanya want to be cautious in his movie selection to continue the hit streak.





Naga Chaitanya who is popularly called Chaitu is now acting in "Venki Mama" movie along with his uncle Hero Venkatesh. Payal Rajput of RX100 fame is casted beside Venkatesh and beautiful Rashi Khanna is paired with Naga Chaitanya.





Now another news from tollywood sources is that Naga Chaitanya is roped into a new film that will be directed by the classic and talented director Sekhar Kammula and heroine role will be played by Sai Pallavi. The film will be produced by Asian Group Films and the film regular film shoot is expected to start from September first week.





There is also a rumor in the industry that earlier Sekhar Kammula has approached Tamil Hero Chiyan Vikram's son Dhruv for this movie but he could not commit as he was busy with "Aditya Verma" movie which is a Tamil remake of super hit "Arjun Reddy".





News in the film circles is Naga Chaitanya is expected to play role of a dance master in this new movie with Sekhar Kammula, so Chaitu is taking some serious classes from senior dance masters and also he is learning Telangana dialect which is crucial in the upcoming film.