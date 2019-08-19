The young sensational hero Kartik Aaryan has released first look of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Instagram. He is playing the role of a ghost buster in this horror comedy film.









Check out the Insta shared by Kartik Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which is released 13 years ago and in which Akshay Kumar played the lead role. The film was directed by Priyadarshan but now Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee.





Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is planned to release on July 31, 2020. The movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.





There are rumors that Sara Ali Khan could be the heroine of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Full cast information is yet to be announced.



