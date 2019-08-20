Flavonoids Benefits

Good health is a priority to everyone but sometimes we do think that to stay healthy we need to eat costly fruits and foods. In fact that is not the truth. For good health we can eat regular seasonal fruits and vegetables that we get from the market at reasonable price. By eating these easily available foods we can get the same benefits that as we get from eating quinoa, dark chocolate or using olive oil. The flavonoids that are available in these foods will protect us from getting diseases.