Flavonoids Benefits
Good health is a priority to everyone but sometimes we do think that to stay healthy we need to eat costly fruits and foods. In fact that is not the truth. For good health we can eat regular seasonal fruits and vegetables that we get from the market at reasonable price. By eating these easily available foods we can get the same benefits that as we get from eating quinoa, dark chocolate or using olive oil. The flavonoids that are available in these foods will protect us from getting diseases.
- Easily available fruit for us is apple which contains flavonoids that help us in lower chances of getting heart diseases, stomach burning sensation and some cancers. Coffe, Tea, Guava, mustard seeds, methi seeds, cloves, ginger,an cinnamon, turmeric contains good amount of flavonoids.
- Daily eating an orange, an apple and about 100 grams of lentils will provide us with about 500 milligrams of flavonoids. Amla (Indian Gooseberry), Ajwain (Carom Seeds), Jeera (cumin seeds), elachi (cardamom) contains flavonoids that fight freeradicals that cause cancer.
- Consumption of fresh vegetables, fruits, leafy vegetables by eating less meats will definitely help you in the lowering the diseases that come with ageing.
- Brain functioning and the human ability to absorb the vital forces energy is increased by flavonoids. Alzheimer, depression and moodswings will be away from our body .
- Flavonoids prevent fat formation in blood vessels, high blood pressure and helps in increase of white blood cells.
Flavonoid Foods and Its Health Benefits
