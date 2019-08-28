|Difference between a yoga mat and a pilates mat
Thickness: A standard yoga mat is generally 1/8 to /4 inch thick. Yoga usually involves lot of standing poses so a thin mat gives a solid foundation and stands strong while doing yoga.
A pilate mat should be 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick as this exercise involves rolling on your back, lying on sides and bit more intense activities. There should be thick and also should provide enough cushioning and padding as well. Usually density of pilates mat is more compared to yoga mat.
Material: Mats used for both exercise are generally have same material and are made of rubber, PVC or foam.
Size: A standard yoga mat length is 68 inches and width is 24 inches that is 5.6 x 2 ft. You can also get a 72 inches extra length mat. Pilates mats are also generally of the same sizes.
Whatever the exercise you do if you are comfortable with that mat you can perform both yoga and pilates. If you are not concerned about storage space or carrying them around buy both yoga mat and pilates mat.
