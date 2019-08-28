Difference between a yoga mat and a pilates mat

Yoga and Pilates are two different forms of physical activities that give good fitness to the body. But do you know that there is a difference between a yoga mat and a pilates mat. Usually both these mats look same but as these are two different types of physical fitness activities, buying a mat that serves the purpose rightfully and makes you feel comfortable is the right choice. The important things to observe are mat thickness, density, material and size.



Thickness: A standard yoga mat is generally 1/8 to /4 inch thick. Yoga usually involves lot of standing poses so a thin mat gives a solid foundation and stands strong while doing yoga.



A pilate mat should be 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick as this exercise involves rolling on your back, lying on sides and bit more intense activities. There should be thick and also should provide enough cushioning and padding as well. Usually density of pilates mat is more compared to yoga mat.





Material: Mats used for both exercise are generally have same material and are made of rubber, PVC or foam.



Size: A standard yoga mat length is 68 inches and width is 24 inches that is 5.6 x 2 ft. You can also get a 72 inches extra length mat. Pilates mats are also generally of the same sizes.