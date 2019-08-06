Liver is most vital and second largest organ in our body. The main functions of the liver are it filters the blood coming from our digestive tract or GI tract. It also eliminates toxins, bile production and excretion and stores glycogen, minerals and vitamins. A astonishing fact is that liver does about 500 functions in our body. These all show how important is liver and makes us to think how do you improve liver function.





The food we eat and the drinks we consume daily make impact on the condition of your liver. Eating unhealthy food, drinking excess alcohol can effect the functioning of liver and could damage it. The early sings of liver damage are abdominal pain, dark urine colour, jaundice, fatigue and tiredness . As the severity increases more complications may arise in your body and these can be treated by doctors.

What foods are good for liver repair?

The natural way to prevent liver damage, detoxify, make it work properly and strengthen is by eating or drinking juices made from below top 6 healthy foods.

Water:

Drinking about 2 or 3 liters of water is good for your liver. It moves vital nutrients through the body. Water reduces the blood thickness and helps liver to filter it easily. This is one of the simple methods of liver detoxification.

Garlic:

It is touted as a super food that has several health benefits. The compound called allicin that wakes up liver to activate the enzymes that remove the toxins from the body. 1 or 2 raw garlic cloves are good for this use.

Ginseng:

Ginseng tea is good for your liver

A popular medicinal herb that is collected from roots Panax ginseng contains about 40 ginsenosides which can help in treating cirrhosis, fatty liver, liver injury and toxicity. Daily 2 cups of ginseng can make your liver healthy.

Beetroot:

This vegetable is easily available in markets. Studies have revealed that compounds in beetroot have the ability to reduce liver injury and DNA damage that are caused by carcinogens. 1 cup of beetroot juice or eating half beetroot daily can help in reverse liver damage.

Carrot:

Carrots are the source for antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber and several other compounds that help in reduce Mono Unsaturated Fatty Acids levels, DHA and triglycerides in liver.

This vegetable is helpful reducing in non alcoholic fatty liver condition. 1 glass of carrot juice or 1 carrot daily can be helpful.

Lemon:

Lemons have C Vitamin in abundance. Many studies have found that lemons and other citrus based fruits and vegetables can lower the oxidative damage caused to the liver. 1 glass of lemon juice daily in the morning can do magic on your liver.





Not just these 5 foods but also red cabbage, grape fruit, tomatoes, dandelion, walnut, green tea, brussel sprouts, olive oil, apple, pumpkin seeds and water melon can help to detoxify or flush out toxins from your liver and strengthen it.