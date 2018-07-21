Well Disappears in Kerala We have seen many magic shows from over the world performed by the greatest magicians on the earth. With their super skills magicians vanished coins, handkerchiefs, cars, aeroplanes and even humans. But do you know who is the best magician of all time ? It's the mother nature. Yes it's true and you would believe it if you see this video.

Now it's true.But it's isn't magic but it is the fury of mother nature.



This incident happened in Ambukuthi in Wayanad district in Kerala. This public well called Muthassi Kinar, Grand mother well in English has collapsed and sunk into the earth. People started shooting the video on their mobile phones when they heard sounds coming out of the well. Suddenly in a minute the well collapsed, sunk and disappeared.



The locals are feeling sad for losing a well which gave them water for several years.

