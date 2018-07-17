Bollywood badshah Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are undoubtedly the most applauded celebrity couple in India. Shahrukh married Gauri when he is working as an Television actor. He didn't enter into films at that time and only has acted in few Television shows.
Shah Rukh’s recent instagram reply to a fan on asking why he got married early is absolutely a strong committed answer and will make his fans amuse.
So what did SRK answer ? “Bhai love aur luck kabhi bhi aajate hain. So both came early with Gauri,”.
SRK and Gauri dated for 6 years and got married in 1991. Now they have three children Aryan, Abram and Suhana.
Sharukh’s upcoming film Zero is expected to be released in December 2018. The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as female leads and is directed by Anand L Rai.
Shah Rukh’s recent instagram reply to a fan on asking why he got married early is absolutely a strong committed answer and will make his fans amuse.
So what did SRK answer ? “Bhai love aur luck kabhi bhi aajate hain. So both came early with Gauri,”.
SRK and Gauri dated for 6 years and got married in 1991. Now they have three children Aryan, Abram and Suhana.
Sharukh’s upcoming film Zero is expected to be released in December 2018. The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as female leads and is directed by Anand L Rai.
This is Why Shah Rukh Khan Married Gauri So Early
4/ 5Oleh Vince
Reviews & Comments