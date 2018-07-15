Cleaning is a tiring job for many of us. Yes whether you accept that or not. But when you watch this amazing viral video all your thoughts about cleaning will change. It's for sure.



The super cool video showing a Chinese or might be Filppino guy cleaning a rotating table has went viral on the internet and flooded with many positive comments.





The 15 second video shared on the internet shows us a guy in a red T Shirt wearing sunglasses and a lady in green apron.The guy keeps cleaning the rotating table in his own unique way while the lady in green apron dances and claps to some music.





One would wonder what is there in the cleaning but the red dress guy with a floor cleaning mop removes all the soap water on the revolving table in a so unique way, that like it looks like an art. The water is completely mopped into a tray without spilling on to the sides. One more thing we can notice is that the guy does all the cleaning with only one hand while hand keeps spinning the table.

While the guy does the job, the apron lady so happily keeps clapping and dancing. The people on the internet are happy with both of them.