Shweta Sharma the Bhojpuri actress video has went viral on the internet because not for any wrong reason but for her sensual belly dance. This beautiful diva is a holy good dancer, that her 2 minute belly dance video on YouTube has made many awestruck. The video looks like shot by Swetha Sharma herself at home shows graceful waist moves while belly dancing.



Swetha Sharma debut film is Balma Rangrasiya in 2017.



Check Swetha Sharma belly dance video.

The beautiful Bhojpuri actress is seen wearing red pants and blue crop top. The video looks casual and unedited. Her expressions and the dance moves will undoubtedly make you to replay the video more and more.