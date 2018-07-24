Bollywood hero Shahid Kapoor has bought a new home in Mumbai. It is a duplex flat. The new home of Shahid Kapoor costs about Rs 55.60 crores as per the Bollywood sources. The handsome hero has already paid Rs 2.19 crores for registration reveals the sources.

Shahid Kapoor’s new duplex flat is 8625 sq ft. This new house is located on the 42nd and 43rd floors in Tower B of Three Sixty West.



In this deal Shahid will get 6 car parking places in this building. The new flat is registered in the name of Shahid and Mira. The couple are currently living in Praneta building located in Juhu Tara Road.



Shahid has got Akshay Kumar as neighbor who bought a flat for Rs 27.94 crores in August 2015. Another Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has purchased a flat in the same building for Rs 41.14 crores in November 2014.



Three Sixty West Project is a joint venture of Sahana and Oberoi Realty. Tower A will be occupied by The Ritz Carlton and Tower B will be a residential building