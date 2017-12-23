/ / Amazon Prime Video Vs Netflix India

Amazon Prime Video Vs Netflix India

Compare Netflix India and Amazon Prime Video India and buy the subscription.

What are Amazon Prime Video and Netflix ?
Prime Video and Netflix are video streaming services or in simple we can say these are the websites with movies, tv series, serials and videos. They also have apps that allows customers to see videos on mobile phones and tablets.
Brand Amazon  Netflix
Content * Movies- English, Hindi & Regional languages
* TV Series
* Web Series
* Comedy specials
* Kids movies and videos
* Documentaries		 * Movies- English, Hindi & Regional languages
* TV Series
* Web Series
* Huge database of movies
USP Free Shipping on many items on Amazon shopping with Amazon Prime subscription
* Exclusive deals on Amazon shopping website. 		First and biggest company in the world to provide video streaming services. 
*Huge list of exclusive movies.
Duration 1 Year 1 Month
Price Rs 999Rs 500- Basic (videos can be seen on 1 screen at time)
Rs 650 - Standard - ( 2 screens at time)
Rs 800 - Premium (4 Screens at time)

Join Amazon Prime & Enjoy Join Netflix



Comments

Related Posts

Amazon Prime Video Vs Netflix India
4/ 5
Oleh

Reviews & Comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)