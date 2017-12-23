Compare Netflix India and Amazon Prime Video India and buy the subscription.

What are Amazon Prime Video and Netflix ?

Prime Video and Netflix are video streaming services or in simple we can say these are the websites with movies, tv series, serials and videos. They also have apps that allows customers to see videos on mobile phones and tablets.



Brand Amazon Netflix Content * Movies- English, Hindi & Regional languages

* TV Series

* Web Series

* Comedy specials

* Kids movies and videos

* Documentaries * Movies- English, Hindi & Regional languages

* TV Series

* Web Series

* Huge database of movies USP Free Shipping on many items on Amazon shopping with Amazon Prime subscription

* Exclusive deals on Amazon shopping website. First and biggest company in the world to provide video streaming services.

*Huge list of exclusive movies. Duration 1 Year 1 Month Price Rs 999 Rs 500- Basic (videos can be seen on 1 screen at time)

Rs 650 - Standard - ( 2 screens at time)

Rs 800 - Premium (4 Screens at time)

Join Amazon Prime & Enjoy Join Netflix











