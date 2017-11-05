No one can guess the future of life. Every aspect of life is now getting tangled with money, so you should be financially ever ready to face any kind of challenge. If anything happens to the earning person of the family and if that family needs to survive financially, life insurance plans are must.

Table of contents

1. Insurance policy is important but many people are seeing this as an investment plan or tax benefit plan. What is the advise for such people ?

2. What should be the policy value ? How to choose it ?

3. What types of insurance policies are available and the benefits that insurance companies are offering ?

4. Advice for the people who are taking insurance policy for first time.

5. How to take online insurance policies and tips that will help ?





The main motive to take life insurance policy is to provide financial support to the family incase of if anything happens to main earning person of that family. Any other types of investments should not be compared to life insurance. While taking a policy children education , marriage, debts, assets, remaining service and other factors should be considered. Tax savings is always only a additional benefit.

A policy that is 10 times your annual salary should be taken.

Use insurance calculators on the company websites to decide on the policy value. This is the simplest way.

