iPhone7 for Rs 7777 with Airtel Postpaid Plan

Anyone wishing to buy a iPhone 7 has good news to cheer up. Airtel has launched a new postpaid plan under which you can buy new iPhone 7 by just paying Rs 7777 as down payment and remaining amount in 24 monthly installments. A new iPhone7 with 32GB RAM price is about Rs 39000 online which is big amount, so this offer from Airtel could be best choice for many iPhone fans.

Under Airtel iphone7 plan after paying Rs 7777 for 32GB RAM and Rs 16300 for 128GB RAM as down payment customer will get the phone and remaining amount should be paid in 24 installments monthly Rs 2499. For paying monthly Rs 2499 customers get unlimited calling, 30gb monthly data, handset damage protection and one connection free for a family member.



Airtel iPhone 7 Plan can be bought online

Model Memory Down Payment iPhone 7 32GB Rs 7777 iPhone 7 128GB Rs 16300 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs 17300 iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Rs 26000