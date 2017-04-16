South Central Railways Reports Highest Passenger Earnings

Published: 16 April 2017

South Central Railway (SCR) division which is headquartered in Secunderabad, Telangana has reported Rs 3564 crore, passenger transport earnings for the financial year 2016-17. This is highest earnings in its history. The announced earnings are increased by Rs 252 crore compared to previous year, and the passengers are increased by 9.16 million. In previous year totally 366.6 million traveled where as in 2016-17 it is 375.8 million.SCR has released a press statement on its earnings in which it stated that 9 trains are newly introduced for passengers, 7 trains travel distance is increased and for one train frequency is increased. According to the statement it attached 40 coaches to regular trains thus increasing 2600 berths everyday. In 2016-17 the SCR had totally attached 14,741 coaches which provided about 6 lakhs berths on temporary basis to facilitate the passengers.Earnings from ticket checking is about Rs 125 crore and totally 1.69 lakh ticket-less travel cases are registered.To cope with summer holiday rush totally 400 trains and 2000 coaches have been arranged on temporary basis.